Sports

WHL Roundup: Wednesday, February 26, 2020

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 27, 2020 1:22 am
Updated February 27, 2020 1:23 am

KENNEWICK, Wash. – Jake Christiansen had three goals and an assist as the Everett Silvertips beat the Tri-City Americans 8-1 on Wednesday in Western Hockey League action.

Jalen Price added a pair of goals and Bryce Kindopp had a goal and two assists to help Everett to its seventh win in a row.

Jackson Berezowski and Kasper Puutio also scored for the Silvertips (41-12-4) while Ronan Seeley and Wyatte Wylie tacked on three helpers apiece.

Booker Daniel found the back of the net for the Americans (17-35-5), who are on a three-game slide.

Braden Holt made 13 saves for Everett as Mason Dunsford turned away 37 shots for Tri-City.

ROCKETS 5 COUGARS 4

Story continues below advertisement

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — Matthew Wedman’s second third-period goal and gave Kelowna (27-26-5) a much-needed victory over the Cougars (17-32-8).

WHEAT KINGS 9 BRONCOS 1

SWIFT CURRENT, Sask. — Luka Burzan had two goals and an assist, and Brandon (32-21-6) used a four-goal second period to hand the Broncos (10-43-4) their 12th loss in a row.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 26, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
