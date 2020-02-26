Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

Wet’suwet’en solidarity protesters close Portage and Main

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted February 26, 2020 5:30 pm
Updated February 26, 2020 5:36 pm
A round dance closed Portage and Main Wednesday afternoon.
A round dance closed Portage and Main Wednesday afternoon. Shane Gibson/Global News

Protesters shut down Winnipeg’s most iconic intersection Wednesday for a round dance held in solidarity with Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs.

Winnipeg police blocked off streets around Portage and Main around 3 p.m. as well over 100 people gathered for the demonstration.

Dr. La Royce Batchelor, an instructor from Red River College, said she was taking part in the demonstration to support three of her students, who she said helped organize the action.

Dr. La Royce Batchelor was among the demonstrators at Portage and Main Wednesday.
Dr. La Royce Batchelor was among the demonstrators at Portage and Main Wednesday. Global News

“We can spend billions of dollars to build a pipeline across lands that we agreed we would first acquire with appropriate, informed consent and we have not done (that) yet,” said Batchelor.

Story continues below advertisement

“But we can’t provide clean, potable water? We can’t provide broadband for more appropriate, equitable education?

READ MORE: Wet’suwet’en solidarity blockade arrests prompt protests, reaction in Winnipeg

“Clearly the priorities of the government are slightly askew.”

Demonstrators banged drums, chanted, and walked around in a large circle formed in the intersection before two groups broke off around 4:15 p.m., one heading south on Main Street and the other west down Portage Avenue.

In a tweet the City of Winnipeg said police were on scene, redirecting traffic at several intersection in the downtown.

Demonstrators expected to continue the action until at least 5 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

Winnipeg police said motorists should expect delays and should avoid the downtown if possible.

Dozens of similar demonstrations and blockades have been held across Canada over the last few weeks.

READ MORE: Manitoba RCMP’s Winnipeg HQ, Dan Vandal’s office, CMHR vandalized amid protests

The movement aims to shut down the country’s economy in the wake of RCMP enforcement of a court injunction against the Wet’suwet’en members blocking construction of the Coastal GasLink pipeline near Houston, B.C.

RCMP moved into the traditional, unceded Wet’suwet’en territory on Feb. 6.

The $6.6-billion Coastal GasLink project is meant to carry natural gas from northeastern B.C. to Kitimat.

Story continues below advertisement
Protests, blockades in solidarity with Wet’su’wet’en grip the country
Protests, blockades in solidarity with Wet’su’wet’en grip the country
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Wet'suwet'enBlockadeportage and main closedPortage and Main Round DanceWinnipeg protest Portage and MainWinnipeg Wet’suwet’en Protest
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.