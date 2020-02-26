Molson Coors confirms ‘active situation’ at Milwaukee campus, police on scene

Send this page to someone via email

Milwaukee Police warned of a “critical incident” at the Molson Coors Brewing Co. campus on Wednesday afternoon, amid reports of a shooting.

The police department urged the public to avoid the area on Twitter. Social media images from the scene showed a heavy police presence in the area.

MPD is investigating a critical incident in the 4000 block of W. State Street. Please stay clear of the area at this time. — Milwaukee Police (@MilwaukeePolice) February 26, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Molson Coors spokesman Martin Maloney also confirmed there was an “active situation,” but did not provide further details.

Media reports pointed to a shooter on the premise.

Milwaukee Police cautioned people to stay clear of the 4000 block area of W. State Street, where they said the incident was being investigated.

A Molson Coors employee told ABC News affiliate 12 WISN that the company described the situation as an active shooting in an internal email.

A husband of another employee also told The Journal Sentinel in Milwaukee that the company said there is a shooting and has instructed people to hide.

Several deaths have been reported by local news outlets, but are yet to be confirmed by officials.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.