Eminem starts ‘Godzilla Challenge,’ asks fans to rap as fast as him

Eminem has challenged his fans to see if they can rap as fast as him in what he’s calling the #GodzillaChallenge.

So what exactly is the challenge, some might ask?

Well, the 47-year-old rapper is asking people to cover his fastest verse to date, which comes from his newest album, Music to Be Murdered By (2020). The song is called Godzilla and features the late Juice WRLD.

Surpassing his iconic Rap God track in speed as well as his rapid-fire feature on Nicki Minaj’s Majesty, Godzilla hears Emimem (born Marshall Mathers) rapping 224 words in only 31 seconds.

Eminem launched the challenge on Tuesday afternoon through Twitter, offering prizes to some of his favourites “who can spit it.” He also included a video of himself doing the challenge.

“Fill ‘em with the venom and eliminate ‘em” @triller #GodzillaChallenge is on. Who can spit it? Reposting + got prizes for my favorites. https://t.co/jWfW83X7P8 pic.twitter.com/jKMpJH7nw7 — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) February 25, 2020

Godzilla’s expletive-laced verse is comprised of a whopping 330 total syllables, meaning the world-renowned musician has beaten his own record and is able to rap 10.65 syllables per second, or 7.23 words per second, as reported by Genius.

It didn’t take long for fans of the Lose Yourself hit-maker to share their own takes on Godzilla.

Only a few hours after advertizing the contest, Eminem was met with hundreds of entries — including successful attempts, some fails and lots of people left with a lack of oxygen.

Here are some of the #GodzillaChallenge entires shared via Twitter:

Couldn’t get the *perfect* take, but I had to get something in while I was on a break for this #GodzillaChallenge 😂@eminem @triller pic.twitter.com/ZmdVlA5t6w — Nikki Limo (@NikkiLimo) February 26, 2020

I did this weeks ago but @triller @Eminem is hosting a challenge for the crazy ass Godzilla verse and we gotta show him ya boy and win this shit! Likes and retweets appreciated. #GodzillaChallenge pic.twitter.com/Nob4wwfft1 — Crypt (@CryptTheRapper) February 25, 2020

“Thank you, @Eminem, for not only inspiring me as an artist but also pushing rap to new heights,” tweeted one fan along with their attempt at the #GodzillaChallenge. This s–t crazy,” they added.

As of this writing, it’s unclear when Eminem will announce winners for the seemingly difficult competition.

The challenge cames only a month after Music to Be Murdered By dropped unexpectedly. It came nearly 17 months after the rapper’s last effort, Kamikaze (2018).

0:43 Rapper Eminem performs ‘Venom’ atop Empire State Building Rapper Eminem performs ‘Venom’ atop Empire State Building

Not only does the record serve as Eminem’s 11th studio album overall, but it’s comprised of 20 original tracks — nine of which include features from the likes of Ed Sheeran, Anderson .Paak, Skylar Grey and of course, Juice WRLD, among several others.

Music to Be Murdered By is now available worldwide through all major streaming platforms.