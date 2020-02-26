Nova Scotia Tories say email shows coverup of alleged drunk driving incident

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia’s Progressive Conservatives say an email they obtained reveals a Liberal effort to cover up an alleged impaired driving incident involving a backbencher who resigned from the party’s caucus on Sunday.

Hugh MacKay is now sitting as an Independent after being charged with impaired driving in relation to an incident in 2018.

READ MORE: N.S. MLA charged twice with impaired driving to sit as an independent

The May 6, 2019 email is from an unnamed former member of the Chester St. Margaret’s Liberal riding association who spoke of an incident involving MacKay that they could “no longer keep hidden.”

The email, sent to riding president Andre Veinotte and a member of MacKay’s campaign team, details the author’s Nov. 22, 2018 pursuit of an allegedly impaired MacKay in an effort to get him off the road.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: MLA for Chester-St. Margaret charged for allegedly driving under the influence in 2018 incident

Tory Leader Tim Houston brought the email to the legislature Tuesday and repeatedly asked Premier Stephen McNeil whether he knew about the alleged incident before the charge was filed against MacKay Feb. 12.

McNeil says he was unaware of the incident and only learned about the new charge against MacKay after it was filed.