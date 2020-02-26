Menu

Online reservations launching for Beavermead Campground, Warsaw Caves Conservation Area

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 26, 2020 11:56 am
A new online reservation system is being launched for Beavermead Campground and the Warsaw Caves Conservation Area.
A new online reservation system is being launched for Beavermead Campground and the Warsaw Caves Conservation Area. Otonabee Conservation

Otonabee Conservation is launching a new online reservation system for people wanting to camp at its two campgrounds: Beavermead Campground in Peterborough and the Warsaw Caves Conservation Area.

The new system will go live at 9 a.m. on March 2 on the conservation’s authority’s website. Campers can view maps of the campgrounds, select a site and schedule and pay for their stay.

“The new online reservation system will allow families to plan their outdoor vacations well ahead of time and provide peace of mind to those who wish to ensure they can reserve their favourite campsite for their required dates,” stated Jessie James, manager of conservation lands at Otonabee Conservation.

Otonabee Conservation operates the city-owned Beavermead Park in the heart of the city, which features 97 campsites, a beach, boat rentals and more.

The Warsaw Caves Conservation Area features 52 campsites just 20 minutes north of Peterborough and offers caving, hiking trails, canoeing and kayaking and picnic facilities.

Campers are encouraged to visit otonabeeconservation.com to plan their outdoor adventure in the Kawarthas and learn more about all of the Conservation Areas within the Otonabee Region Watershed that provide a diverse range of outdoor activities for all ages.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
