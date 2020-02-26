Menu

Winter storm warning in effect for Peterborough and area: Environment Canada

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 26, 2020 9:52 am
Updated February 26, 2020 9:56 am
A winter storm warning has been issued for Peterborough and area.
Darren Calabrese / File / The Canadian Press

A winter storm warning is effect for Peterborough and area.

Environment Canada at 4:35 a.m. Wednesday updated its special weather statement to a winter storm warning as it expects between 20 to 30 centimetres of snow to fall by midday Thursday.

Light snow is expected to continue Wednesday morning and become heavy in afternoon, Environment Canada states. Heavy snow will then continue through into Thursday morning before tapering to flurries.

“Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve,” the warning reads. “Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.”

The winter storm warning is in effect for Peterborough, City of Kawartha Lakes, Peterborough County and Haliburton and Northumberland County. Up to 40 cm may be expected for northern Peterborough County (Apsley area) and Haliburton.

