Winter storm warning in effect for Peterborough and area: Environment Canada

Send this page to someone via email

A winter storm warning is effect for Peterborough and area.

Environment Canada at 4:35 a.m. Wednesday updated its special weather statement to a winter storm warning as it expects between 20 to 30 centimetres of snow to fall by midday Thursday.

READ MORE: Greater Toronto Area could see 15 to 25 centimetres of snow with incoming storm

Light snow is expected to continue Wednesday morning and become heavy in afternoon, Environment Canada states. Heavy snow will then continue through into Thursday morning before tapering to flurries.

Winter Storm Warning now in place for Peterborough: 20-30 cm through Thursday, (some models hinting at 30+) up to 40 cm possible for Bancroft & Haliburton. Winds pick up Thursday and set the stage for lake effect snow. @CHEXNewswatch — Caley Bedore (@caleybedore) February 26, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

“Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve,” the warning reads. “Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.”

The winter storm warning is in effect for Peterborough, City of Kawartha Lakes, Peterborough County and Haliburton and Northumberland County. Up to 40 cm may be expected for northern Peterborough County (Apsley area) and Haliburton.

2:14 Travelling during a viral outbreak Travelling during a viral outbreak