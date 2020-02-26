630 CHED Heart Pledge Day aims to improve care at Mazankowski Alberta Heart Institute

Send this page to someone via email

On Thursday, 630 CHED will spend 12 hours live on location at the Mazankowski Alberta Heart Institute for Heart Pledge Day.

The event has raised more than $2 million over 14 years.

Over the years, the event has allowed the hospital to expand the cardiovascular intensive care unit which deals with the sickest of the sick patients. Funds have also been raised to provide portable life support for patients who are at the end stage of heart and lung failure, as well as to purchase specialized cooling systems that protect heart attack patients’ brains by lowering their body temperatures.

From 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., 630 CHED hosts will share stories of the life-saving moments and amazing care patients have received at this world-class facility.

“The Maz is really an amazing place because it has the full spectrum of cardiac care in one place,” Jessica Bernat, director of marketing and communications for the University Hospital Foundation, said.

This year, like last year, the team is working to raise money to purchase new diagnostic machines, including echocardiogram machines.

“The Maz uses the latest in different diagnostic technology to make sure that they’re on the cutting edge, that they’re making quicker diagnosis, more accurate diagnosis, so they can really put together the best treatment plans for patients,” communications specialist Emma Brook said.

Brad Smoliak having an echocardiogram in the Mazankowski AB Heart Institute. Charles Taylor

According to the University Hospital Foundation, treatment plans for about 90 per cent of all cardiac patients start with an echocardiogram.

“It’s really vital. It changes the way their experience is at the Maz,” Brook said.

This year’s fundraising got a bit of a head start after Ryan Jespersen hosted an on-air auction earlier this month. 630 CHED listener Dave bid $6,000 for a dinner for 12 to thank the facility that saved helped him after a heart attack nine years ago.

“The impact that the community has had here really has helped us be able to advance with technology and diagnostic equipment and patient care has really been made possible by community support and donors,” Bernat said.

To donate, call 780-407-2200 or visit the University Hospital Foundation’s website.