Crime

Nearly $8K of merchandise, donations stolen from non-profit Kingston store

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted February 25, 2020 3:41 pm
Dress for Success Kingston says their boutique was broken into and nearly $8,000-worth of merchandise and donations were stolen. . Global Kingston

Dress for Success Kingston says their boutique was broken into over the weekend, with thousands of dollars’ worth of donations and merchandise stolen.

Dress for Success is an organization that aims to help women succeed in their worklives, in part by offering work clothing and accessories for job interviews to those in need.

READ MORE: Kingstonians come to the aid of Martha’s Table after reported theft

When staff went to open the store Monday morning, they said they came in to “turmoil, chaos and disappointment.”

“Clothing, jewelry, accessories, footwear, make-up and donations that had been collected for an annual fundraiser, were gone,” a news release said.

According to executive director Lindsay MacDonald, over $7,800 worth of inventory was taken.

“It’s just wrong and sad,” MacDonald said Monday. “We feel violated, but we have to move on.

Story continues below advertisement

“We have clients this afternoon that need fittings for outfits to interview for jobs tomorrow.”

Global News Morning Tees up the Bring On The Bling fundraiser for Dress for Success Kingston
Since opening the Kingston branch, over 1,100 women have used Dress for Success’ services in the city.

MacDonald says they have contacted Kingston police to report the break-in.

Kingston police say they have received the report and are currently investigating a break-and-enter at the store.

More to come…

