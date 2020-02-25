WHL’s Winnipeg Ice launch new, flexible season ticket packages

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Ice have a new, flexible season ticket package option for fans.

The Western Hockey League team launched the early-bird sale of their 2020-2021 Ice Full Season Access Pass this week, giving fans the chance to attend regular-season games at their convenience.

“We’re so excited about it — it’s the most flexible way fans can watch Winnipeg Ice home games next season — something completely new to the Winnipeg market,” said Leah Watkins, the Ice’s director of business operations.

“It allows you to use your tickets how you want and when you want.”

The package, on sale now for $499 plus taxes, guarantees pass holders entry to all the team’s 34 regular-season home games, or they can be bundled to bring friends or a group to any particular home game.

“You can book them in groups of 10, you can book all 34 at once, you can come to every single game — it’s whatever works best for your schedule,” explained Watkins.

“The response to WHL hockey in Winnipeg has been fantastic and the feedback from fans was that they wanted to have the freedom and flexibility to use tickets when they want, how they want and still know they have guaranteed access to the games.

“We are thrilled to provide that to Winnipeggers.”

The team is also offering a Kid’s Access Pass for kids under 12 for $99 and a youth/student package available for $275. The team’s Premium Season Seat package is also still available.

The first 100 fans who buy a Full Season Access Pass or buy or renew a Premium Season Seat will be entered to win a Winnipeg Ice jersey signed by the entire team.

For more information on Winnipeg Ice season tickets, check out the team’s website.

