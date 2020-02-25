Saskatoon Wet’suwet’en solidarity camp dismantled as organizers return to class

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatoon demonstrators who built a camp on Canadian Pacific Railway property to show solidarity with the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs have left.

“This demonstration was mostly youth-based, so the youth have to get back to school,” said David Kelly, a camp leader who has slept at the site since it was built Saturday afternoon.

The camp was dismantled early Tuesday morning.

Kelly said the plan was always to stay for four days and three nights, despite previously telling Global News that the camp would remain until the blockade leaders in B.C. told them to stop.

“We didn’t want to let [the media] in on what we were actually doing,” he explained.

“We decided to go for four days of camp, as in four days of action. That’s how it is in our sweat lodges,” said Kiyari McNab, another camp leader who has slept beside the tracks.

Demonstrators built the camp Saturday afternoon after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called for blockades across Canada to be removed on Friday.

The blockades were built by demonstrators to show their support for the hereditary chiefs, who oppose the scheduled construction of the LNG Coastal GasLink pipeline through traditional Wet’suwet’en territory.

