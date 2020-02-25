Menu

World

Giant Tiger recalls profiteroles, mini chocolate eclairs over salmonella concern

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted February 25, 2020 1:19 pm
The CFIA says Celebrate brand classic profiteroles sold in a 325-gram package have been recalled over a possible salmonella contamination.
The CFIA says Celebrate brand classic profiteroles sold in a 325-gram package have been recalled over a possible salmonella contamination. Canadian Food Inspection Agency / Provided

Giant Tiger Stores Ltd. is recalling Celebrate brand frozen profiteroles and eclairs from the marketplace over possible salmonella contamination.

According to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA), classic profiteroles sold in a 325-gram package with a UPC of 8 858762 720009 and mini chocolate eclairs sold in a 365-gram box with a UPC of 8 858762720047 have been recalled.

The products were sold at Giant Tiger locations in Ontario, Quebec and Nova Scotia.

The CFIA says if you have the recalled products in your home, they should not be consumed, and should be thrown away or returned to the store where they were purchased.

According to the CFIA, food contaminated with salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick.

Short-term symptoms of salmonella infection include fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea.

“Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections,” the agency said in the recall notice.

The CFIA is now conducting a food safety investigation, which it said could lead to the recall of other products.

It said it is now working to ensure the recalled products are removed from the marketplace.

