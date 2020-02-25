Menu

Canada

Man, puppy escape injury after van ends up in icy creek near Stratford

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted February 25, 2020 12:00 pm
Updated February 25, 2020 12:04 pm
A van left the roadway and ended up in a river in West Perth on Tuesday morning.
A van left the roadway and ended up in a river in West Perth on Tuesday morning. @OPP_WR / Twitter

A driver and a puppy needed rescuing on Tuesday morning after a van left the roadway and ended up in an icy creek near Stratford, Ont., according to Perth County OPP.

They say the incident occurred at around 6 a.m. on Perth Line 29 near Road 140 in West Perth and it remains under investigation.

“We just know that it was a single-vehicle collision that left the roadway and ended up coming to rest in the in the creek,” Sgt. Laura Brown told Global News.

Dramatic photos from the rescue were posted on Twitter from the incident with Perth East Fire Chief Bill Hunter crediting the West Perth fire department for deploying a 35-foot ladder to rescue the vehicle’s occupants.

Brown says there were no injuries as a result of the incident.

“It’s just a reminder that those winter conditions are still out there everywhere and we’re just encouraging everyone to drive safely,” Brown said. “Thankfully, in this particular case, there were no injuries and everyone walked away safely.”

