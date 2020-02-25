All schools could be closed in Guelph on Friday, city offers camp for kids

A camp for kids is being offered at the Guelph Sports Dome on Friday for families affected by striking teachers and education workers.
Every school in Guelph could be closed on Friday due to a planned one-day strike by the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation (OSSTF).
Along with public high schools, the OSSTF has members working within Guelph’s public elementary schools and Catholic schools.
Both the Upper Grand and Wellington Catholic district school boards will be closed on Friday unless a deal is reached between the union and the Ontario government.
The camp, which costs $41.41, is for kids who are four to 12 years of age and includes games, crafts and songs.
The city said spots are limited and those interested are asked to call to register in advance at 519-837-5699 or through its website.
The city said parents will be refunded if the camp is cancelled.
Children should wear running shoes to the camp and bring peanut-free lunches and snacks.
More information can be found on the city’s website.
