All schools could be closed in Guelph on Friday, city offers camp for kids

A camp for kids is being offered at the Guelph Sports Dome on Friday for families affected by striking teachers and education workers.

Every school in Guelph could be closed on Friday due to a planned one-day strike by the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation (OSSTF).

Along with public high schools, the OSSTF has members working within Guelph’s public elementary schools and Catholic schools.

Both the Upper Grand and Wellington Catholic district school boards will be closed on Friday unless a deal is reached between the union and the Ontario government.

The camp, which costs $41.41, is for kids who are four to 12 years of age and includes games, crafts and songs.

The city said spots are limited and those interested are asked to call to register in advance at 519-837-5699 or through its website.

The city said parents will be refunded if the camp is cancelled.

Children should wear running shoes to the camp and bring peanut-free lunches and snacks.

More information can be found on the city’s website.

Parents/Guardians, Our schools remain closed this Fri. Feb. 28th, the result of notification of a full withdrawal of service by OSSTF. Please be sure to read the full explanation:https://t.co/j01rBOy9n0 — Wellington Catholic (@WellingtonCath) February 24, 2020

LABOUR UPDATE: On Friday February 28, all UGDSB elementary and secondary schools will be CLOSED to students, unless the one-day strike is averted: https://t.co/LUJMh5B3I1 pic.twitter.com/5joEVKeUUJ — Upper Grand DSB (@ugdsb) February 21, 2020

