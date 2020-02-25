Menu

Education

All schools could be closed in Guelph on Friday, city offers camp for kids

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted February 25, 2020 11:51 am
Striking teachers converge on Queen’s Park to send a message of unity
With an estimated two million students out of class, educators took their message to the Ontario legislature during the biggest province-wide education strike since 1997.

A camp for kids is being offered at the Guelph Sports Dome on Friday for families affected by striking teachers and education workers.

Every school in Guelph could be closed on Friday due to a planned one-day strike by the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation (OSSTF).

READ MORE: Ontario elementary teachers say they will step up job action if no deal made

Along with public high schools, the OSSTF has members working within Guelph’s public elementary schools and Catholic schools.

Both the Upper Grand and Wellington Catholic district school boards will be closed on Friday unless a deal is reached between the union and the Ontario government.

The camp, which costs $41.41, is for kids who are four to 12 years of age and includes games, crafts and songs.

The city said spots are limited and those interested are asked to call to register in advance at 519-837-5699 or through its website.

Story continues below advertisement

The city said parents will be refunded if the camp is cancelled.

READ MORE: Student report cards impacted in Guelph as teachers’ job action continues

Children should wear running shoes to the camp and bring peanut-free lunches and snacks.

More information can be found on the city’s website.

Story continues below advertisement
