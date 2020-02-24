Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

Wet’suwet’en solidarity demonstrations block traffic on Portage Avenue, Deacon’s Corner

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted February 24, 2020 6:46 pm
Updated February 24, 2020 6:54 pm
Protesters stopped traffic in front of RCMP headquarters in Winnipeg Monday.
Protesters stopped traffic in front of RCMP headquarters in Winnipeg Monday. Randall Paull/Global News

A pair of protests blocked traffic both in and outside Winnipeg Monday.

Inside the city, a snap rally in support of Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs and others opposed to the Coastal GasLink LNG pipeline, which would cut through the nation’s unceded territory, got started at Portage Avenue and Dominion Street in front of Manitoba RCMP headquarters around 4:30 p.m.

READ MORE: ‘Wet’suwet’en Strong’: Winnipeg student hosts panel discussion on Indigenous rights

Several dozen demonstrators took part, and traffic on Portage Avenue was blocked in both directions.

“In solidarity with the Tyendinaga Mohawk arrested today and Wet’suwet’en, join Indigenous youth and supporters for a die-in and round dance to show the powers that be that we are still here, we will not be forgotten and we will stand in support until the RCMP back down,” organizers said in a release.

The group behind the demonstration says they’re also planning a protest at Portage and Main Wednesday afternoon.

Story continues below advertisement
Protesters block traffic near Deacon\’s Corner Monday.
Protesters block traffic near Deacon\’s Corner Monday. Submitted

Meanwhile , RCMP advised drivers to avoid another demonstration on the Trans-Canada Highway near Provincial Road 207 (Deacon’s Corner).

In a tweet sent out shortly before 5 p.m. police said traffic was down to one lane going east, but drivers should expect delays.

Both demonstrations had wrapped up shortly before 6 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement
Truck driver goes through Manitoba blockade set up by Wet’suwet’en supporters
Truck driver goes through Manitoba blockade set up by Wet’suwet’en supporters

 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
winnipegWet'suwet'enblockadessolidarity protestsWinnipeg protestsTraffic Deacons Corner backed upTraffic stopped Winnipeg Portage AvenueWet’suwet’en Protests Winnipeg
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.