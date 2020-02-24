Wet’suwet’en solidarity demonstrations block traffic on Portage Avenue, Deacon’s Corner

Send this page to someone via email

A pair of protests blocked traffic both in and outside Winnipeg Monday.

Inside the city, a snap rally in support of Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs and others opposed to the Coastal GasLink LNG pipeline, which would cut through the nation’s unceded territory, got started at Portage Avenue and Dominion Street in front of Manitoba RCMP headquarters around 4:30 p.m.

Several dozen demonstrators took part, and traffic on Portage Avenue was blocked in both directions.

“In solidarity with the Tyendinaga Mohawk arrested today and Wet’suwet’en, join Indigenous youth and supporters for a die-in and round dance to show the powers that be that we are still here, we will not be forgotten and we will stand in support until the RCMP back down,” organizers said in a release.

The group behind the demonstration says they’re also planning a protest at Portage and Main Wednesday afternoon.

Meanwhile , RCMP advised drivers to avoid another demonstration on the Trans-Canada Highway near Provincial Road 207 (Deacon’s Corner).

In a tweet sent out shortly before 5 p.m. police said traffic was down to one lane going east, but drivers should expect delays.

Both demonstrations had wrapped up shortly before 6 p.m.

RCMP officers are on scene & monitoring a protest on Highway 1 East near Provincial Road 207 (Deacons Corner). One eastbound lane remains open to traffic at this time. Avoid the area if possible. Expect delays and please use caution. #rcmpmb — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) February 24, 2020

