Canada

Alberta premier says investor confidence needed after Teck Resources abandons Frontier mine project

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 24, 2020 6:09 pm
Premier Jason Kenney says Teck Frontier mine approval should have been ‘straightforward and automatic’
WATCH ABOVE: Alberta Premier Jason Kenney responded Monday to the decision from Teck Resources to abandon its Frontier mine project.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says his government is taking action to boost investor confidence following a decision by Teck Resources Ltd. to shelve a massive mine project in the province.

The United Conservative premier says he has talked with other major companies who are cancelling and freezing investments because of economic uncertainty in Canada.

Kenney says legislation will be introduced in Alberta this week calling for an increase in penalties for people who interfere with infrastructure such as rail lines.

Citing political discourse over climate change, Vancouver-based Teck Resources withdrew its application Sunday for the Frontier project in northern Alberta, just days ahead of an expected federal government decision.

The company’s CEO says a broader national discussion on energy development and Indigenous reconciliation also factored in the decision.

Kenney has blamed Ottawa, saying dithering by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government on approving the project, coupled with recent rail blockades by protesters of a natural gas project in B.C., have made investors think twice about Canada.

“We had meetings with Teck officials on and off for several months, probably dozens of meetings to communicate about their proposal, and they never raised with me, my staff or officials, emissions policy as an issue. They never raised Alberta policy, not once. Not once. The first we heard of that was in the statement last night,” Kenney said Monday.

Kenney says he believes CN blockades had sway in Teck Resources decision to abandon mine project
Alberta Opposition NDP Leader Rachel Notley says the decision by Teck Resources should be a wake-up call for Kenney.

Notley says Kenney’s demonization of climate change advocates has sown division and undermined consensus on reconciling major energy projects with the environment.

Notley says Kenney needs to stop the rhetoric and work with Ottawa to create a credible, unified climate change framework that international investors are demanding.

Rachel Notley blames Jason Kenney for Teck Frontier mine shelved: ‘Step up before our province gets left behind’
© 2020 The Canadian Press
Alberta politicsClimate ChangeJason KenneyAlberta OilAlberta oil and gasTeck ResourcesAlberta Premier Jason KenneyFrontier mineJason Kenney on Teck withdrawalTeck Resources Frontier mineTeck Resources mine project
