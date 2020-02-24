Menu

Speed, alcohol factors in fatal weekend crash: Calgary police

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted February 24, 2020 6:21 pm
A man in his 40s was killed in a single-vehicle crash in northwest Calgary on Feb. 22, 2020.
A man in his 40s was killed in a single-vehicle crash in northwest Calgary on Feb. 22, 2020. Global News

Calgary police confirmed Monday that speed and alcohol were factors in a fatal single-vehicle crash over the weekend.

READ MORE: Man dead following late-night crash in northwest Calgary

On Saturday, Feb. 22 at 11:45 p.m., a white Mazda A3i was speeding east on 112 Avenue N.W., police said.

Investigators believe the driver lost control at a curve in the road, went over an embankment and flew over the southbound lanes of Sarcee Trail and a second embankment. The Mazda landed in the Beacon Hill Shopping Centre parking lot, hit a parked vehicle and stopped.

The driver, a man in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The Calgary Police Service Traffic Reconstruction Unit closed roads as it investigated.

If you have information about the collision, call the CPS Traffic Section at 403-567-4000 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

