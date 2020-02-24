Menu

Politics

Indigenous politician concerned about singing royal anthem in legislature

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 24, 2020 3:05 pm
SSol Mamakwa, who represents the northern riding of Kiiwetinoong, with a majority Indigenous population, says introducing that anthem to the legislature is a step backwards in reconciliation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

TORONTO — An Indigenous member of Ontario’s legislature is raising concerns about politicians singing “God Save the Queen” in the chamber.

The legislature recently adopted a host of procedural rule changes, including singing the royal anthem in addition to the Canadian national anthem on the first Monday of each month.

Sol Mamakwa, who represents the northern riding of Kiiwetinoong, with a majority Indigenous population, says introducing that anthem to the legislature is a step backwards in reconciliation.

READ MORE: Former First Nation chief named as Indigenous adviser to Ontario government

Mamakwa, A Kingfisher Lake band member, says as a First Nations person it was hurtful to hear the anthem.

It was sung today for the first time since the legislature resumed since the winter break and the new rules went into effect.

Government House Leader Paul Calandra says singing the anthem is a show of respect for the Queen of Canada.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 The Canadian Press
