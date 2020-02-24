Camera located in Regina Tim Hortons washroom, man charged with voyeurism

Send this page to someone via email

A man is facing voyeurism charges after a camera was found in the women’s washroom of a Tim Hortons in Regina.

Police said they were called to the restaurant in the 5800 block of Rochdale Boulevard on Jan. 20 because a device had been found in the washroom.

A camera and power pack were seized, police said, adding that it had been placed in a location that made it hard for staff to see during regular cleaning duties.

Police were called back to the restaurant on Feb. 3 after staff reported another camera had been found.

In a statement to Global News, Tim Hortons said they are taking the incident very seriously and are co-operating with the investigation.

“As soon as the devices were discovered in the women’s washroom, police were called and the devices were removed,” the company said.

“The owner has been fully cooperating with the investigation and the accused has no affiliation with the restaurant.”

Management provided police with security camera video and officers were able to identify a suspect, officials said in a release.

Aaron Alwood Wheeler, 42, is facing two charges of surreptitiously recording someone for a sexual purpose.

Wheeler has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on March 18.

Police said some alleged victims have been identified as they continue to investigate, but believe there are more victims ranging from youth to seniors.

Anyone with information or who believes they may be a victim is being asked to contact Regina police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.