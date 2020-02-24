Lindsay woman charged with impaired driving in crash: police

A Lindsay woman faces an impaired driving charge following a crash in Lindsay on Saturday night.
Around 7:35 p.m. City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service and paramedics responded to a single-vehicle collision on Queen Street in Lindsay.
Police say the investigating officer determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol.
Sarah Simard-Duncan, 28, of Lindsay, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired – blood-alcohol concentration (80-plus).
She was released and will appear in court in Lindsay on March 26, police said.
