Crime

Lindsay woman charged with impaired driving in crash: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 24, 2020 12:27 pm
A Lindsay woman is facing an impaired driving charge following a crash in Lindsay.
A Lindsay woman faces an impaired driving charge following a crash in Lindsay on Saturday night.

Around 7:35 p.m. City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service and paramedics responded to a single-vehicle collision on Queen Street in Lindsay.

READ MORE: 3 charged with impaired driving during Peterborough County traffic stops

Police say the investigating officer determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

Sarah Simard-Duncan, 28, of Lindsay, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired – blood-alcohol concentration (80-plus).

She was released and will appear in court in Lindsay on March 26, police said.

