Northumberland Humane Society working to help Port Hope, Ont. goose hooked with fishing lure

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

An injured goose in Port Hope, Ont. continues to elude officials trying to help the bird.

For the past several days, Northumberland Humane Society volunteers have been trying to assist a goose which has a fishing lure hooked on its thigh near its leg.

READ MORE: Canada Goose says it expects weaker sales due to coronavirus outbreak

Volunteers have been canvassing the area near the Ruth Clarke Activity Centre on Mill Street South near the Ganaraska River since they were first informed of the goose.

Attempts to capture the goose have been unsuccessful so far.

The humane society says they want to remove the lure before the hooked body area becomes infected.

“As yet no capture but we are trying everyday,” the humane society told Global News Peterborough in an email early Monday afternoon. “With its ability to fly and walk, capturing is difficult.”

Story continues below advertisement

If you spot the goose, contact the Northumberland Humane Society at 905-885-4131.