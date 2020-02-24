Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

New case of COVID-19 confirmed in Toronto, health officials say

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 24, 2020 10:10 am
Coronavirus outbreak: New presumptive case of COVID-19 confirmed in Canada
WATCH ABOVE: Coronavirus outbreak: New presumptive case of COVID-19 confirmed in Canada (Feb. 24, 2020)

TORONTO – Ontario’s newest case of the novel coronavirus has now been confirmed as positive, though health officials say her illness is mild.

The woman in her 20s recently returned from China and had an intermittent cough that had been improving.

Dr. Barbara Yaffe, Ontario’s associate chief medical officer of health, says the case is a “low positive” and initially came back as borderline, or inconclusive.

READ MORE: Third presumptive COVID-19 case announced in Toronto, marking 4th case in Ontario

Toronto’s medical officer of health says the woman had been in China since late last year, had travelled to Wuhan – the epicentre of the outbreak – before it was quarantined, then went elsewhere in the country before returning to Canada on Feb. 21.

Dr. Eileen de Villa says the woman is doing quite well so she is at home in self-isolation until two tests at least 24 hours apart show she has no more virus in her system.

Story continues below advertisement

This is Ontario’s fourth case of the virus known as COVID-19 and Canada’s 10th case.

An outbreak of COVID-19 aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which was docked in Yokohama, Japan, saw 47 Canadians infected.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19novel coronavirusCoronavirus OntarioOntario Public HealthCoronavirus TorontoDavid Williams
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.