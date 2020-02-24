Washington hosts Winnipeg after Hagelin’s 2-goal game

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Winnipeg Jets (32-27-5, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Washington Capitals (38-18-6, first in the Metropolitan Division)

Washington; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington hosts the Winnipeg Jets after Carl Hagelin scored two goals in the Capitals’ 5-3 win against the Penguins.

The Capitals are 17-9-5 at home. Washington ranks third in the league averaging 3.5 goals per game, led by Alex Ovechkin with 42.

The Jets are 16-13-2 in road games. Winnipeg has converted on 20.5% of power-play opportunities, scoring 39 power-play goals.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ovechkin leads the Capitals with 42 goals and has totalled 59 points. T.J. Oshie has scored six goals over the last 10 games for Washington.

Story continues below advertisement

Kyle Connor leads the Jets with 30 goals and has 63 points. Patrik Laine has recorded 12 points over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 6-4-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 6.5 assists, 3.4 penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while allowing 2.5 goals per game with a .919 save percentage.

Capitals: 3-6-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.5 assists, 4.1 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with a .887 save percentage.

INJURIES: Capitals: None listed.

Jets: Josh Morrissey: day to day (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.