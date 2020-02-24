Salmon Arm musicians tune up ahead of benefit concert

Send this page to someone via email

Wild Wood Productions is are tuning up for its eighth annual benefit concert.

This year, the musicians are raising funds for the Shuswap Performing Arts Centre, the Salmon Arm building that, if built, will seat 600 people.

“Salmon Arm needs a good performing stage,” said Jake Jacobson, WIld Wood Productions producer.

“We need a large venue so we can bring in acts from all over the world, and all the talented artists, musicians and actors in Salmon Arm need a proper venue.”

The two-day concert pays tribute to Folk Musician Pete Seeger and shares the stories behind his music.

“Every song has a story,” said Marcia Beckner, Wild Wood Productions narrator.

“Every one has a story like where he was when he covered it, how he was banned because he was a communist and he was blacklisted, but he carried on.”

Performing hits from the American folk singer and social activist who was known for his protest music, the musicians hope to sweep the audience away with nostalgia.

“The 1950s and 1960s folk music is what a lot of us grew up with, we have it deep in our cultural memory and it’s pulling into that really,” said Lawren Clark, Wild Wood Productions band master.

The benefit concert takes place on March 14 and 15. Tickets will be available at the door by donation.