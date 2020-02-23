Man in critical condition after North York crash

A man is in life-threatening condition and another person is injured after a crash in North York Sunday morning, officials say.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Don Mills Road and Lawrence Avenue shortly after 7 a.m.
Toronto paramedics told Global News they transported two people to hospital, one of whom was a man in critical condition.
Paramedics said a second person was injured, but there is no word on their gender or the severity of injuries.
Roads were closed in the area for the investigation.
Police are asking anyone with information about the crash or video footage to contact them.
