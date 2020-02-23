Saturday night garage fire in Saskatoon causes $25,000 in damages

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon firefighters battled to save a detached garage from a fire on Saturday night.

In a statement, the fire department said fire crews responded to a 911 call just after 8 p.m. at 235 Ave. J North. Upon arrival, they found flames and smoke coming from a car inside the garage behind the house.

Firefighters were able to contain the blaze within 20 minutes and no one was injured.

Three engine companies — a ladder truck, a rescue truck and a Battalion chief — initially responded but two more companies were called in when the original team was delayed by a train crossing at 22nd Street.

Acting 3 Battalion Chief Chad Hills told Global News the Wet’suwet’en demonstrators on the rail tracks did not delay the train.

He also said an investigation concluded the fire was accidental, sparked by a man welding in the garage.

The fire caused an estimated $25,000 in damage to the structure and contents of the garage.

