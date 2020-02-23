Eichel and Buffalo take on Winnipeg

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg Jets (32-26-5, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (28-25-8, sixth in the Atlantic Division)

Buffalo, New York; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jack Eichel leads Buffalo into a matchup with Winnipeg. He ranks seventh in the NHL with 77 points, scoring 35 goals and recording 42 assists.

The Sabres are 18-10-4 on their home ice. Buffalo has scored 36 power-play goals, converting on 20.5% of chances.

The Jets have gone 16-12-2 away from home. Winnipeg has given up 37 power-play goals, killing 76.7% of opponent chances.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Montour leads the Sabres with a plus-15 in 46 games played this season. Eichel has recorded 13 points over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

Mark Scheifele leads the Jets with 66 points, scoring 26 goals and adding 40 assists. Patrik Laine has totalled seven goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 6-3-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 6.5 assists, 3.3 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while allowing 2.5 goals per game with a .922 save percentage.

Sabres: 6-3-1, averaging 3.2 goals, five assists, two penalties and 4.2 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .901 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sabres: Michael Frolik: out (illness).

Jets: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.