Environment Canada issues snowfall warning for Coquihalla, Highway 3

Environment Canada has issued snowfall warnings for mountain passes in B.C.’s Southern Interior.

According to the national weather agency, the warnings are for the Coquihalla Highway and Highway 3, with snow expected Sunday, Feb. 23, through Monday morning, Feb. 24.

Both highways are projected to receive 15 to 25 centimetres.

For the Coquihalla, the warning is from Hope to Merritt, while for Highway 3, it’s from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass.

“A frontal system will cross the B.C. Interior on Sunday, spreading heavy snow to parts of the southern highway passes,” Environment Canada said in its warning.

A map showing regions in red under the snowfall warning. In the Okanagan, which is coloured grey, Vernon is under a road dust advisory. Environment Canada

“Heavy flurries will continue Sunday night as an unstable airmass will setup over the province in the wake of the front. Total snowfall accumulations of 15 to 25 centimeters are expected by Monday morning.

“Snow will ease on Monday as the system weakens.”

It added that motorists should expect reduced visibility at times.

In related news, an ongoing air advisory in Vernon for road dust was extended for a fifth day.

Environment Canada says the advisory will be updated when conditions improve.

