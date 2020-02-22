Menu

World

California charter bus rollover kills 3, injures 18

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted February 22, 2020 5:12 pm
SAN DIEGO — A charter bus rolled down an embankment off a Southern California highway Saturday, killing three people and injuring 18 others, authorities said.

READ MORE: 9-year-old girl among 5 victims killed in Pennsylvania bus crash

Emergency crews rescued several people trapped in the wreckage after the bus crashed around 10:20 a.m. on State Route 76, about 45 miles (72 kilometers) north of San Diego, the North County Fire Protection District said.

The bus landed on its roof.

Three people died at the scene, and 18 others were transported to hospitals, the district said on Twitter. Their conditions have not been released.

READ MORE: 28 dead after bus plunges into ravine in Indonesian island

The cause of the wreck was under investigation.

