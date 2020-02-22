Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Politics

Ontario PCs hold annual policy convention amid union protests

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 22, 2020 9:15 am
Updated February 22, 2020 9:17 am
Ontario Premier Doug Ford addresses the Ontario PC Convention in Toronto, on Friday November 16 , 2018.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford addresses the Ontario PC Convention in Toronto, on Friday November 16 , 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

NIAGARA FALLS – Labour activists plan to hold a demonstration outside of the Ontario Progressive Conservative convention today to protest cuts made by Premier Doug Ford’s government.

The Ontario Federation of Labour is organizing the rally outside of the Niagara Falls convention centre that is hosting the Tory gathering this weekend.

A number of unions representing teachers and health-care workers are also expected to join the demonstration this morning.

READ MORE: Ontario PC Party VP calls upcoming policy convention a ‘glorified pep rally’

The annual gathering of the Progressive Conservatives began Friday and will feature a keynote speech from Ford on Saturday night.

Today’s protest comes a day after thousands of teachers marched around the Ontario legislature to protest stalled contract talks with the government.

The joint walkout by all four major teachers’ unions marked the first time since 1997 that educators from all the labour groups were on strike on the same day.

Story continues below advertisement
Striking teachers converge on Queen’s Park to send a message of unity
Striking teachers converge on Queen’s Park to send a message of unity
© 2020 The Canadian Press
OntarioOntario politicspoliticsontario pc partyOntario PCsOntario Federation of LabourOntario PC ConventionOntario Progressive Conservative convention
Longform newsletter Longform newsletter

The Endnote

The best content straight to your inbox every Sunday

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.