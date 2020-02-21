Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

Gas war brewing in Penticton, B.C., with 3 stations at 99.9 cents a litre

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted February 21, 2020 8:23 pm
Updated February 21, 2020 8:24 pm
A map from GasBuddy showing gas prices in Penticton on Friday afternoon.
A map from GasBuddy showing gas prices in Penticton on Friday afternoon. GasBuddy

Looking to save a few bucks when you fill up?

If you’re in the South Okanagan, it looks like a gas war is brewing, with some stations showing prices under $1 a litre.

According to GasBuddy, three stations in Penticton had gas listed at 99.9 cents a litre as of 5 p.m. Friday, with another at 98.9 cents a litre.

Elsewhere in the Peach City, GasBuddy is showing stations at $1.089 a litre.

READ MORE: ‘A mini-gas war’: Okanagan gas stations drop prices

While that’s a dime more than the cheapest posted price, it’s still a big savings when compared to other Okanagan gas stations.

In Kelowna, the cheapest price is $1.199 a litre, with most listed at $1.249 or $1.279.

Story continues below advertisement

In Vernon and Osoyoos, prices were comparable to Kelowna.

In Alberta, gas was selling between 93.9 cents and 97 cents a litre in Edmonton, and 99.9 cents a litre in Calgary.

For more about GasBuddy, click here.

Bad gas at Pierrefonds gas stations leads to car breakdowns
Bad gas at Pierrefonds gas stations leads to car breakdowns
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OkanaganpentictonBritish ColumbiaGas PricesGasBuddyprice warB.C. price warOkanagan price warsave at the pump
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.