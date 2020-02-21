Gas war brewing in Penticton, B.C., with 3 stations at 99.9 cents a litre

Send this page to someone via email

Looking to save a few bucks when you fill up?

If you’re in the South Okanagan, it looks like a gas war is brewing, with some stations showing prices under $1 a litre.

According to GasBuddy, three stations in Penticton had gas listed at 99.9 cents a litre as of 5 p.m. Friday, with another at 98.9 cents a litre.

Elsewhere in the Peach City, GasBuddy is showing stations at $1.089 a litre.

While that’s a dime more than the cheapest posted price, it’s still a big savings when compared to other Okanagan gas stations.

In Kelowna, the cheapest price is $1.199 a litre, with most listed at $1.249 or $1.279.

In Vernon and Osoyoos, prices were comparable to Kelowna.

In Alberta, gas was selling between 93.9 cents and 97 cents a litre in Edmonton, and 99.9 cents a litre in Calgary.

