Kelowna Pride Society announces dates for city’s annual Pride Week in 2020

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted February 21, 2020 5:45 pm
The Kelowna Pride Society says more than 12,000 people took in the 2019 Pride march in downtown Kelowna last year.
The Kelowna Pride Society says more than 12,000 people took in the 2019 Pride march in downtown Kelowna last year.

Pride Week in Kelowna for 2020 will run June 6-14, organizers announced this week.

The Kelowna Pride Society says a wide range of events will take place across the city, including a march and a downtown festival.

The society added that it’s also looking for volunteers for its annual inclusive celebration.

This year\’s Pride Week in Kelowna will run June 6-14.
This year\'s Pride Week in Kelowna will run June 6-14.

Kelowna Pride Society general manager Dustyn Baulkham said 2019 was the society’s biggest event to date, with more than 12,000 people joining the Pride March in downtown Kelowna.

READ MORE: Hundreds show up as Kelowna Pride Parade parties through downtown

“It was incredible to see the outpouring of support from the local community,” Baulkham said in a press release.

“Our challenge for 2020 is to try and make Pride even bigger and better.

“Pride is all about inclusivity and acceptance. It’s not about ‘us versus them,’ but celebrating and creating a world where all can be their true selves regardless of gender identity or sexual orientation.”

For more about the Kelowna Pride Society, click here.

