Edmonton police search for suspect after 2 people stabbed near Northgate Centre

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police were searching for a suspect Friday afternoon after two people were stabbed near Northgate Centre.

Officers responded to the shopping centre near 94 Street and 137 Avenue just before 1 p.m.

Police were told an altercation took place outside the mall and a male and female were both stabbed. The suspect then reportedly ran away.

EMS treated and took the pair to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Police did not say how old the two victims are.

Officers continued to search for the suspect Friday afternoon.

Several police vehicles and officers could be seen outside one of the shopping mall’s entrances at around 2 p.m.

Police tape blocked off the doors to the Walmart Supercentre on 137 Avenue.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come…

Edmonton police respond to Northgate Centre on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020. Dave Carels, Global News

Edmonton police respond to Northgate Centre on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020. Dave Carels, Global News