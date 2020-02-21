Menu

Canada

Idled Nova Scotia to Maine ferry cost province extra $4-million in 2019

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 21, 2020 1:32 pm
The CAT, a high-speed passenger ferry, departs Yarmouth, N.S. heading to Portland, Maine on its first scheduled trip on Wednesday, June 15, 2016. .
The CAT, a high-speed passenger ferry, departs Yarmouth, N.S. heading to Portland, Maine on its first scheduled trip on Wednesday, June 15, 2016. . Andrew Vaughan/ The Canadian Press

The Nova Scotia government says the heavily subsidized ferry service that links the province with Maine cost taxpayers an extra $4 million as it sat idle for the entire 2019 sailing season.

Education Minister Zach Churchill released the figure Friday following an announcement by operator Bay Ferries that it will begin sailing this year between Yarmouth, N.S., and Bar Harbor, Maine, on June 26.

READ MORE: Bay Ferries to launch Maine service by June 26

Churchill, who represents the Yarmouth riding, says the overrun is related to costs associated with tying up the ferry and upgrading U.S. terminal.

It brings the total cost to the province last year to $17.8 million.

The season was scrapped last year when Bay Ferries was unable to get construction work completed in order to meet U.S. Customs and Border Protection specifications at the Bar Harbor ferry terminal.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: The season that wasn’t — CAT ferry ends 2019 without a commercial crossing

Bay Ferries says tickets are now on sale for the upcoming season, although it says some work remains to be completed in Bar Harbor and sailings could commence earlier or later than the target date, depending on when U.S. authorities approve the terminal work.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb 21, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Nova ScotiaMaineYarmouthBay FerriesTaxpayersBar HarborEducation Minister Zach Churchill
