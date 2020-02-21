Blaine Higgs shuffles New Brunswick cabinet amid retreat from health-care cuts

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs has added two new members to his cabinet.

The appointments were announced Friday as the province’s Tory government deals with the fallout from its aborted plan to close six emergency rooms overnight.

READ MORE: N.B. deputy premier quits Tories over health-care reforms

Bruce Fitch was appointed as the province’s new tourism, heritage and culture minister, and Glen Savoie will serve as the minister responsible for la Francophonie.

Both positions were held by former deputy premier Robert Gauvin, who resigned last week in protest over the planned closures.

Gauvin, who is now sitting as an Independent, has said he plans to vote against the upcoming provincial budget, which could bring down Higgs’ minority government.

Story continues below advertisement

1:53 New Brunswick mayor says communities calling for removal of Vitalité CEO New Brunswick mayor says communities calling for removal of Vitalité CEO

Higgs, who on Sunday put a halt to the ER closures, has yet to name a new deputy premier.