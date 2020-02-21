Menu

Health

Blaine Higgs shuffles New Brunswick cabinet amid retreat from health-care cuts

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 21, 2020 12:28 pm
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs speaks with the media in Fredericton, New Brunswick on Monday February 17, 2020.
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs speaks with the media in Fredericton, New Brunswick on Monday February 17, 2020. The Canadian Press/Stephen MacGillivray

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs has added two new members to his cabinet.

The appointments were announced Friday as the province’s Tory government deals with the fallout from its aborted plan to close six emergency rooms overnight.

Bruce Fitch was appointed as the province’s new tourism, heritage and culture minister, and Glen Savoie will serve as the minister responsible for la Francophonie.

Both positions were held by former deputy premier Robert Gauvin, who resigned last week in protest over the planned closures.

Gauvin, who is now sitting as an Independent, has said he plans to vote against the upcoming provincial budget, which could bring down Higgs’ minority government.

Higgs, who on Sunday put a halt to the ER closures, has yet to name a new deputy premier.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
New BrunswickHealthBlaine HiggsNew Brunswick PoliticsER closuresRobert GauvinBruce FitchGlen SavoieNB ER ClosuresNew Brunswick er closuresNew Brunswick Progressive Conservative
