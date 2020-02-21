Bachman Cummings to headline concert to mark Manitoba 150

Send this page to someone via email

Two legendary Winnipeg rockers will help Manitoba mark its 150th birthday this summer.

Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings of The Guess Who are reuniting to headline Unite 150, a free, all-day, outdoor event held in honour of the Keystone province’s milestone, June 27.

In a release on Friday, Cummings said the pair’s set list for the party will include songs from The Guess Who, as well as Bachman-Turner Overdrive and Cumming’s solo career.

“We’re the two guys who wrote and sang these songs and I think people know that and want to hear the real thing,” Cummings said in a release.

“Not all artists are lucky enough to have this kind of staying power. Randy and I are able to touch Guess Who, BTO and Cummings solo stuff.

“We still have an audience that wants to hear those songs done by the original guys.”

The performance is part of a full North American tour planned for Bachman Cummings.

Coinciding with national Multiculturalism Day, Unite 150 will be held in front of the Manitoba Legislative Building in Winnipeg.

Organizers say additional artists will be announced soon.

