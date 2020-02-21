Menu

Sports

Philadelphia hosts Winnipeg after overtime victory

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted February 21, 2020 3:32 am

Winnipeg Jets (32-25-5, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (34-20-7, third in the Metropolitan Division)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia hosts the Winnipeg Jets after the Flyers beat Columbus 4-3 in overtime.

The Flyers are 20-5-4 at home. Philadelphia has converted on 20.5% of power-play opportunities, scoring 41 power-play goals.

The Jets are 16-11-2 on the road. Winnipeg has given up 37 power-play goals, killing 76.3% of opponent chances.

In their last meeting on Dec. 15, Winnipeg won 7-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Travis Konecny leads the Flyers with 21 goals, adding 33 assists and totalling 54 points. Claude Giroux has totalled eight assists over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Kyle Connor leads the Jets with 30 goals and has recorded 63 points. Patrik Laine has recorded 12 points over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 7-2-1, averaging 3.7 goals, seven assists, 3.3 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while allowing 2.3 goals per game with a .930 save percentage.

Flyers: 7-3-0, averaging 4.1 goals, 6.9 assists, 3.7 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .903 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flyers: Shayne Gostisbehere: day to day (knee), Justin Braun: out (illness).

Jets: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
