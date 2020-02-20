Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Entertainment

Trump slams ‘Parasite’ Oscar win: ‘Can we get ‘Gone With the Wind’ back, please?’

By Steve Holland Reuters
Posted February 20, 2020 10:12 pm
Trump blasts best-picture Oscar for South Korean film ‘Parasite’
WATCH: Trump blasts best-picture Oscar for South Korean film 'Parasite'

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday ridiculed the historic best-picture Oscar win for South Korean film “Parasite,” telling a campaign rally he wished for the return of Hollywood classics like 1939’s “Gone with the Wind.”

“Parasite,” a dark social satire about the gap between rich and poor in modern Seoul, earlier this month became the first non-English-language film to take Hollywood’s top prize. It also won three other Oscars — best director and original screenplay for Bong Joon Ho and best international feature film.

READ MORE: Pigeons in tiny MAGA hats take flight for pro-Trump stunt in Las Vegas

“How bad were the Academy Awards this year?” asked Trump at the rally in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Imitating an Academy Awards presenter, he said: “And the winner is a movie from South Korea.

“What the hell was that all about? We’ve got enough problems with South Korea, with trade. And after all that, they give them best movie of the year?” Trump added.

Story continues below advertisement
Oscars 2020: ‘Parasite’ becomes first non-English ‘Best Picture’ winner
Oscars 2020: ‘Parasite’ becomes first non-English ‘Best Picture’ winner

“Can we get ‘Gone With the Wind’ back, please?” he said to thousands of supporters, referring to the film about the Civil War-era South that won the best-picture Oscar 80 years ago.

Trump also dismissed actor Brad Pitt, who won an Oscar for best supporting actor for “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” Pitt said in accepting the award that he got more time to speak, 45 seconds, than former national security adviser John Bolton received at Trump’s Senate impeachment trial.

“I was never a big fan of his. He’s a little wise guy,” Trump said of Pitt.

READ MORE: Here’s what you should know about the big names to whom Trump granted clemency

Trump, who is on a four-day Western U.S. swing, gave a harsh review as well of Wednesday night’s Democratic presidential debate, particularly the performance of former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who the president said had a ragged night.

“I was going to send him a note saying: ‘It’s not easy doing what I do, is it?’ It’s not easy, Mike. It’s not easy for any of them,” he said of the contenders for the Democratic nomination to face him in November’s election.

Trump is set to return to Washington after speaking at a rally in Las Vegas on Friday.

South Korean president congratulates ‘Parasite’ on multiple wins at Oscars
South Korean president congratulates ‘Parasite’ on multiple wins at Oscars
© 2020 Reuters
Donald TrumpTrumpSouth KoreaOscarsTrump rallyparasiteTrump South KoreaGone with the Windgone with the wndtrump gone with the windtrump parasite movie
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.