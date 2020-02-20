First COVID-19 case in Canada now cleared of the virus: health officials

Send this page to someone via email

The first person in Canada to test positive for the novel coronavirus has now been completely cleared of the virus.

Ontario health officials say the man in his 50s has now had two negative tests 24 hours apart, which is the standard for being cleared.

Associate chief medical officer of health Dr. Barbara Yaffe says the man is no longer infectious to others and has recovered.

The man returned to Toronto in January from the Chinese city at the centre of the outbreak, and had to be hospitalized.

His wife, who had travelled with him, also fell ill, but had less severe symptoms and is still in self-isolation at home.

Yaffe says the woman is doing well and is expected to be cleared soon.

