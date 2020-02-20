Warrant issued for Manitoba man following robbery in RM of Rockwood

Send this page to someone via email

Three suspects are in custody but police are looking for a fourth after a rural residence in the RM of Rockwood was robbed Tuesday.

Stonewall RCMP were called to the home around 6:20 p.m. after a number of items were stolen by a group of suspects driving a red truck.

Police say the homeowner was nearly hit by the suspects’ truck as they drove through a closed gate on their escape from his property.

The suspects’ vehicle was found near Riverton, Man., several hours later.

A 35-year-old man from Riverton, a 36-year-old woman from Arborg, and a 26-year-old man from Winnipeg are charged with robbery.

Police have issued a warrant for 51-year-old Tom Joseph Raill, of Bifrost, Man.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-467-5015 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

