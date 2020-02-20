Menu

Vancouver police property crime crackdown nets 26 arrests, 150-plus charges recommended

By Simon Little Global News
Posted February 20, 2020 9:41 pm
A Vancouver shopkeepers shows off scars on his arms from a knife attack during a robbery in October. .
A Vancouver shopkeepers shows off scars on his arms from a knife attack during a robbery in October. . Global News

Vancouver police say a three-month operation targeting violent property crime has resulted in 26 arrests and recommendations for more than 150 charges.

“Since December, our patrol officers have been working closely with our partners in retail security around the city,” said Const, Tania Visintin

“We have a common goal, and that is to target violent property crime offenders and protect retailers from financial loss.”

READ MORE: Vancouver police change tone on rise in violent shoplifting incidents

Police have recommended charges including breach of probation, theft from auto, theft under $5,000, possession of break-in equipment and possession of stolen property to Crown prosecutors.

More Vancouver business owners complain about ‘epidemic’ of shoplifting
More Vancouver business owners complain about ‘epidemic’ of shoplifting

The crackdown is good news for retail operators like Gidu Nam of the 888 Mini Mart, who had to take time off work in October after he was attacked in a robbery.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: More downtown Vancouver store owners say violent shoplifting is getting worse

The robbery left Chun with stab wounds in both arms, and he said the knife came perilously close to his eye at one point.

“Somebody came in, and no hesitation, no information, turned to me and said ‘give the money,'” he said.

“He stabbed me, throw me.”

Chun said the experience has left him rattled and a little nervous every time someone enters the store.

“I want to see more police,” he said. “[Then] I am feeling more security.”
VPD admit to increase of sometimes violent shoplifting
VPD admit to increase of sometimes violent shoplifting

Chun, who has run the store for 20 years, said he’s losing hundreds of dollars a year to theft.

The crackdown followed a three-week sting project targeting downtown shoplifters, and came after Global News reported growing concerns from retailers about violent shoplifting incidents.

On Wednesday, Vancouver police released 2019 crime stats which showed a drop in the most serious categories of violent crime, and a five-per cent drop in property crime.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crimevancouver policeShopliftingProperty Crimevancouver attack888 mini marketvancouver shopkeeper attackeviolent property crimeviolent shoplifitng
