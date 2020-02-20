Menu

Crime

Quebec entertainer Éric Salvail describes sexual assault accusations as ‘bizarre’ during trial

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 20, 2020 3:51 pm
Updated February 20, 2020 3:53 pm
Former radio and television personality Eric Salvail arrives at the courthouse in Montreal on Wednesday.
Former radio and television personality Eric Salvail arrives at the courthouse in Montreal on Wednesday. Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

Former Quebec talk show host Éric Salvail is categorically denying the accusations made against him by a one-time co-worker.

The fallen television star told his trial today the claims of sexual assault, harassment and confinement are simply “bizarre.”

READ MORE: Former Quebec media star Éric Salvail takes stand in his sex assault case

Salvail testified during his second day on the stand that he wasn’t even working at Radio-Canada in 1993 when he is alleged to have sexually assaulted Donald Duguay in a bathroom in the public broadcaster’s Montreal headquarters.

He showed the court photos taken of him in 1993 to illustrate his small stature at the time, in an attempt to convince a judge that he wasn’t the imposing predator he is accused of being.

READ MORE: Lawyer for Quebec entertainer Éric Salvail continues cross examination of accuser

Duguay alleges Salvail repeatedly harassed him over a period of several weeks in 1993, and also cornered him in the bathroom, exposed himself and tried to force him into performing a sex act.

Story continues below advertisement

Duguay has had the standard publication ban on the identity of alleged victims in sexual assault cases waived.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
