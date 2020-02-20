Quebec entertainer Éric Salvail describes sexual assault accusations as ‘bizarre’ during trial

Send this page to someone via email

Former Quebec talk show host Éric Salvail is categorically denying the accusations made against him by a one-time co-worker.

The fallen television star told his trial today the claims of sexual assault, harassment and confinement are simply “bizarre.”

Salvail testified during his second day on the stand that he wasn’t even working at Radio-Canada in 1993 when he is alleged to have sexually assaulted Donald Duguay in a bathroom in the public broadcaster’s Montreal headquarters.

He showed the court photos taken of him in 1993 to illustrate his small stature at the time, in an attempt to convince a judge that he wasn’t the imposing predator he is accused of being.

Duguay alleges Salvail repeatedly harassed him over a period of several weeks in 1993, and also cornered him in the bathroom, exposed himself and tried to force him into performing a sex act.

Duguay has had the standard publication ban on the identity of alleged victims in sexual assault cases waived.