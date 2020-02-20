2 in life-threatening condition after Vaughan crash, York police say

York Regional Police say a man and a woman, both in their 80s, are in life-threatening condition after a three-vehicle crash in Vaughan Thursday afternoon.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Weston and Rutherford roads shortly before 1:30 p.m. for the crash.
Police said two vehicles collided while turning into a plaza and subsequently hit a third vehicle.
The two victims who are in life-threatening condition were together in one of the vehicles, police said.
York Region paramedics told Global News they transported a total of four people to hospital from the crash scene, though they did not provide additional information.
Roads are closed in the area as police investigate.
