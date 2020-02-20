2 in life-threatening condition after Vaughan crash, York police say

Send this page to someone via email

York Regional Police say a man and a woman, both in their 80s, are in life-threatening condition after a three-vehicle crash in Vaughan Thursday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Weston and Rutherford roads shortly before 1:30 p.m. for the crash.

Police said two vehicles collided while turning into a plaza and subsequently hit a third vehicle.

READ MORE: Quebec man charged in Tuesday afternoon Toronto collision that seriously injured 3 teens

The two victims who are in life-threatening condition were together in one of the vehicles, police said.

York Region paramedics told Global News they transported a total of four people to hospital from the crash scene, though they did not provide additional information.

Roads are closed in the area as police investigate.

Story continues below advertisement

ROAD Closure – Rutherford – all lanes are closed between Weston & HWY 400 #Vaughan

Road will be closed for some time for a police investigation into a serious collision with life threatening injuries

We will advise when reopened

Avoid Area & Find Alternate Route please

LD — York Regional Police (@YRP) February 20, 2020