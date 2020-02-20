Alberta musicians set to perform for ‘Operation Down Under’

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary’s Top Brass Restaurant and Lounge will be the backdrop for a special concert Sunday, Feb. 23.

Country music star Julian Austin is spearheading the event.

“Empathy will kill me one day. All these other musicians donating their time, getting nothing in return, truly blows me away,” Austin said.

It’s called “Operation Down Under“‘ and all proceeds will support the Adelaide Koala Foundation.

In the aftermath of the Australian wildfires, animals have been suffering.

“1. 2 billion species like kangaroos, platypuses and koalas have just vanished and some species are gone forever, they’re extinct. It’s a tragedy,” Austin said.

The fiery images have captivated the world and hits right to the heart of people who want to help in any way they can.

“I’m proud of everybody stepping up for Sunday to do this,” Austin said. Tweet This

Tickets are $20 at the door. There is also a silent auction. All proceeds will be donated to the Australian charity.

“I’m hoping for a big number for sure and be able to send them a great big fat cheque.”