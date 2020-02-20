U.S. pizzerias fined for failing to report 2 workers killed on the job

Send this page to someone via email

Two Indiana pizzerias are being fined after two of their delivery drivers were murdered during their shifts.

READ MORE: Sex therapist Amie Harwick’s ex charged with murder in her balcony fall

The Indiana Department of Labor (IDL) is reportedly fining the Gary pizza locations after they failed to report the separate shooting deaths of Phillip Hearne, 60, and David J. Shelton, 30, The Times of Northwest Indiana reports.

Indiana Occupational Safety and Health Administration investigators are fining Rico’s Pizza and Luigi’s Pizzeria US$750 and $1,500 for Hearne and Shelton’s deaths, respectively.

David Shelton, pictured with his four-year-old niece, was shot and killed on Nov. 24. Ellena Webb/Facebook

Hearne was shot in his vehicle during a robbery on Oct. 26. Shelton was shot on Nov. 24 in a botched robbery, according to safety orders cited by the local publication state.

Story continues below advertisement

Global News reached out to the IDL but didn’t hear back by the time of publication.

It’s unknown why one pizza place is being fined more than the other, considering they are both being forced to pay for not “promptly reporting” the murders.

READ MORE: ‘Clearly racist’ — N.Y. fashion school apologizes for offensive runway outfits

According to Indiana state court records, both Terryante Flournoy, 21, and Ciontay Wright, 20, were charged with murder and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury. Both men have extensive criminal histories.

No arrests have been made yet in relation to Hearne’s case, according to Fox 59.

Indiana law says that any death of an employee “as the result of a work-related incident” must be reported immediately to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

—

meaghan.wray@globalnews.ca