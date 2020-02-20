Bone Thugs-N-Harmony changes name to Boneless Thugs-N-Harmony to sell chicken wings

Send this page to someone via email

After nearly three decades under the moniker Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, the popular Cleveland, Ohio-based rap quintet has officially changed its name to Boneless Thugs-N-Harmony.

As revealed on Wednesday, the Crossroads troupe has partnered with Buffalo Wild Wings, the American chicken wing restaurant, to sell one of its new products.

Though the altered name may sound less intimidating than before, Boneless Thugs-N-Harmony credited its decision to the group’s love for Buffalo Wild Wings’ boneless chicken wings in a comedic, VH1 Classics-type mockumentary promotion.

Wow, this is humbling. We knew our new boneless wings were good, but didn’t know they were change-your-name good.#BonelessThugs pic.twitter.com/MnPD9zY5aL — Buffalo Wild Wings (@BWWings) February 19, 2020

In addition to their name change, three of group members decided to change their stage names, too. Krayzie Bone, Flesh-N-Bone and Wish Bone will now go by Krayzie Boneless, Flesh-N-Boneless and Wish Boneless.

Despite the brand change, Layzie Bone, the second youngest member of the group, opted not to change his title.

“I ain’t changing s–t,” he said in the two-minute skit, calling the campaign “preposterous.”

His longtime bandmates oven coerced the 45-year-old into trying a boneless chicken wing in an attempt to warm him up to the idea. It did not work.

“They actually pretty good,” said Layzie. “But they don’t have no bones in. They ain’t change-yo-name good.”

“We boneless only, we boneless only. On-ly,” the participating trio sings at the end of the new video, as Layzie is seen looking on, shaking his head.

Though Boneless Thugs-N-Harmony “officially” revealed the new title on Wednesday, the group wrote in a later Instagram post that it “would’ve been a good April fools joke.”

On whether or not the group’s new title would stick, Boneless Thugs-N-Harmony manager Steve Lobel told Rolling Stone, “We have a lot of things that we can’t discuss at the moment.”

Furthermore, the Boneless Thugs have released a variety of merchandise on their official website, including a “boneless snapback hat” and a “gold dipped wing chain,” which is sold out.

Bizzy Bone, the group’s fifth member, was not mentioned or even acknowledged in the promotional video.