Man arrested for selling unlicensed pot on the street in Hamilton’s east end

A 31-year-old accused of selling pot on a Hamilton street in the east end is facing multiple charges, according to police.
Investigators say the man was arrested on Tuesday just after 6:00 p.m. after numerous complaints about an individual conducting drug transactions in public near Cannon Street East and Ottawa Street North.
After a search, the man had about 100 grams of dry cannabis and significant amounts of psilocybin, cannabis oil, black hashish, flavoured THC and shatter.
The accused will appear before a judge at John Sopinka Courthouse on March 18 facing five charges, including possession and failing to comply with probation.
Anyone with information can reach out to Hamilton police at 905-546-3887.
