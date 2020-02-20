Menu

Cannabis

Man arrested for selling unlicensed pot on the street in Hamilton’s east end

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted February 20, 2020 9:09 am
Updated February 20, 2020 9:18 am
Hamilton police confiscated a significant amount of pot products from a man selling unlicensed product at Cannon and Ottawa Streets on Tuesday Feb. 18, 2020. .
Hamilton police confiscated a significant amount of pot products from a man selling unlicensed product at Cannon and Ottawa Streets on Tuesday Feb. 18, 2020. . Hamilton Police Service

A 31-year-old accused of selling pot on a Hamilton street in the east end is facing multiple charges, according to police.

Investigators say the man was arrested on Tuesday just after 6:00 p.m. after numerous complaints about an individual conducting drug transactions in public near Cannon Street East and Ottawa Street North.

After a search, the man had about 100 grams of dry cannabis and significant amounts of psilocybin, cannabis oil, black hashish, flavoured THC and shatter.

Story continues below advertisement

The accused will appear before a judge at John Sopinka Courthouse on March 18 facing five charges, including possession and failing to comply with probation.

Anyone with information can reach out to Hamilton police at 905-546-3887.

2.8 million Ontarians live in places where cannabis retail is illegal
2.8 million Ontarians live in places where cannabis retail is illegal
