Man arrested for selling unlicensed pot on the street in Hamilton’s east end

A 31-year-old accused of selling pot on a Hamilton street in the east end is facing multiple charges, according to police.

Investigators say the man was arrested on Tuesday just after 6:00 p.m. after numerous complaints about an individual conducting drug transactions in public near Cannon Street East and Ottawa Street North.

After a search, the man had about 100 grams of dry cannabis and significant amounts of psilocybin, cannabis oil, black hashish, flavoured THC and shatter.

Good morning, yes Cannabis is legal but there are laws regarding selling, purchasing, possessing, transporting etc. #HamOnt For more information please access the following link. https://t.co/0aF0zu1XcI https://t.co/LejD7Mk9a1 — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) February 20, 2020

The accused will appear before a judge at John Sopinka Courthouse on March 18 facing five charges, including possession and failing to comply with probation.

Anyone with information can reach out to Hamilton police at 905-546-3887.

