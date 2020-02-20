Menu

Sports

WHL Roundup: Wednesday, February 19, 2020

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 20, 2020 1:12 am
Updated February 20, 2020 1:13 am

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. – Adam Beckman scored two goals and set up three more to power the Spokane Chiefs to a 6-3 win over the Lethbridge Hurricanes on Wednesday in the Western Hockey League.

Luke Toporowski also scored twice for Spokane (33-18-5), Jack Finley had a goal and two helpers and Bear Hughes supplied the rest of the offence. Noah King had three assists.

Brett Davis, Logan Barlage and Zack Stringer scored for the Hurricanes (34-15-7), who have lost three straight.

Chiefs goaltender Lukas Parik made 41 saves. Lethbridge’s Carl Tetachuk stopped 22 saves.

AMERICANS 5 BRONCOS 1

SWIFT CURRENT, Sask. — Sasha Mutala scored and tacked on two assists and Mason Dunsford made 41 saves as Tri-City (15-32-5) handed the Broncos (10-40-4) their ninth straight loss.

Story continues below advertisement

OIL KINGS 5 ICE 0

WINNIPEG — Sebastian Cossa stopped 27 shots and Ethan McIndoe had a goal and two helpers as Edmonton (38-9-9) blanked the Ice (34-21-1).

SILVERTIPS 6 WARRIORS 0

EVERETT, Wash. — Ty Kolle scored twice, Ronan Seeley had three assists and Dustin Wolf made 10 saves for the shutout as the Silvertips (37-12-4) downed Moose Jaw (12-38-4).

HITMEN 3 ROYALS 2 (SO)

VICTORIA — Orca Wiesblatt scored the shootout winner, Mark Kastelic scored twice in regulation and Calgary (32-18-5) edged the Royals (29-20-7).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 19, 2020.

