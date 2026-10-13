Blues cool off hot Senators with 7-2 road win

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OTTAWA – Pius Suter, Jake Neighbours and Mason McTavish each had a pair of goals Tuesday night to lead the St. Louis Blues to a 7-2 win over the Ottawa Senators.

Adam Jiricek also scored for the Blues (3-2-1), while Joel Hofer stopped 15 shots.

Claude Giroux and Fabian Zetterlund scored for the Senators (5-2-0). Samuel Ersson, making his second start for Ottawa, made 19 saves. He’s now 0-2.

Ottawa was playing the back half of a back-to-back coming off a 4-1 win against the New Jersey Devils on Monday. The loss halted the Senators three-game win streak.

The game marked the start of a three-game road trip for the Blues.

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The Blues took a 4-1 lead midway through the third when Suter beat Ersson short side from a sharp angle. Neighbours scored his second off a snap shot, McTavish scored on the power play, and Jiricek scored his first career goal to round out the scoring.

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Zetterlund added a late power-play goal to make it 7-2.

St. Louis took a 2-0 lead midway through the second when Neighbours stepped in with a shot from the top of the slot and wristed a shot through traffic to beat Ersson glove side.

Giroux cut the lead in half with 2:08 remaining in the second on a beautiful feed from Tim Stutzle, but the Blues responded 33 seconds later. Some poor defensive zone coverage allowed McTavish to get a shot past Ersson from the top of the crease.

The Blues stifled the Senators for much of the second and outshot Ottawa 12-4.

The Blues opened the scoring at 14:28 of the first period with a short-handed goal. Colton Parayko won a battle along the boards and found Suter with some open space and he beat Ersson blocker side.

With another hit to the blue line Jorian Donovan will slot in for Nikolas Matinpalo who was injured Monday against the Devils. Dylan Peterson made his NHL debut with the Blues Tuesday.

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KEY STAT

With his second-period goal, Giroux recorded his 1,170th career point, tying Bobby Hull for 59th on the NHL’s all-time scoring list.

UP NEXT

Blues: Visit the Minnesota Wild on Thursday.

Senators: Host the New York Islanders on Thursday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 13, 2026.