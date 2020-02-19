Menu

Apex Mountain Resort to host memorial ‘run’ for Canadian mogul skier Brayden Kuroda

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted February 19, 2020 5:47 pm
Updated February 19, 2020 5:48 pm
Brayden Kuroda of Penticton died suddenly this week. On Saturday, Apex Mountain Resort will be holding a memorial ‘run’ for the 19-year-old.
Brayden Kuroda of Penticton died suddenly this week. On Saturday, Apex Mountain Resort will be holding a memorial ‘run’ for the 19-year-old. Apex Mountain Resort

Apex Mountain Resort will hold a memorial gathering this weekend for Brayden Kuroda, who died suddenly this week.

The 19-year-old from Penticton was an up-and-coming skier who had cracked Canada’s NextGen moguls team.

Apex Mountain Resort general manager James Shalman said the memorial will take place Saturday, 1:30 p.m., at the mogul course (Kristi’s Run).

READ MORE: Freestyle Canada announces sudden death of 19-year-old Okanagan skier

The memorial will be called the ‘Run for Brayden.’

“This is something we wanted to do for the family,” Shalman told Global News on Wednesday, “to let them know that we’re being supportive.”

Shalman says the mogul course is a five- to 10-minute walk from the village. If people require transportation, they are asked to check in at the administrative office, as snowmobile rides will be provided.

Story continues below advertisement

For those wishing to participate in the run, they are asked to meet promptly at 1:20 p.m. at the top of the mogul course.

Penticton freestyle skier wins double gold at 2019 Canada Winter Games
Penticton freestyle skier wins double gold at 2019 Canada Winter Games

After skiing or boarding either down the course, or down the groomed run beside the course, Shalman said a group photo will be taken.

Stating he knew Kuroda very well, Shalman said the 19-year-old “used the mogul course for all of his training throughout his youth, so it’s an appropriate area and location.”

Okanagan penticton south okanagan Memorial Apex Mountain Resort Memorial Run brayden kuroda Brayden Kuroda memorial mogul skier
